Ruth Harrington Cullen, 97, of Whitehall, passed Thursday, October 31, 2019. She was a 15-year resident of the Maiden Bridge Apartments.

Ruth was the wife of the late George T. Cullen; mother of Paul T. (Debra) Cullen, MD, Kevin (Phyllis) Cullen and Carol (Floyd) McKain; grandmother of Megan (Ed) Paul, Patrick (Renette) Cullen, the late Sean Cullen, Lauren (Patrick) Barrett, Erinn McKain and Steven (Jessica) McKain; great-grandmother of Andrew, Avery, Aiden, Austin, Aaron, Olivia, Addison, Sean and Hunter; and sister of the late Paul J. Harrington.

Ruth was proud of her South Side heritage and worked at South Side Hospital for more than 30 years. She was the matriarch and center of her extended family.

Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, November 3, at John F. Slater Funeral Home Inc., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood, PA 15227. A funeral prayer will be held at 9:15 a.m. Monday, November 4, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Church, Whitehall.

If desired, the family suggests contributions to Concordia Hospice, 10 Leet Street, Washington, PA 15301, or Washington Health System Foundation, 155 Wilson Avenue, Washington, PA 15301.

Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.