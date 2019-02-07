Ruth Ida Denman, age 80, of Waynesburg, passed away Tuesday, February 5, in Washington Health System Greene.

She was born August 10, 1938 in Nineveh, a daughter of the late Charles and Hazel Toland Miller.

Ruth resided most of her life in the Nineveh and Graysville area.

She had worked as a nurse's aide at the Curry Home. She also worked as a waitress at Alberts Restaurant, Pizza Hut, and Graysville Restaurant.

Ruth was a member of the Graysville Ladies Auxiliary.

She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her six children, Denise (Eugene) Bright, Kimberly "Diane" (Richard) Baker, Audley (Sherry) Denman, Colleen (Greg) Foster, Joetta Denman (and her boyfriend Michael Barno), and Timothy (Tara) Denman; 10 grandchildren, Ashley (Charlie) Coulter, Travis Denman (and girlfriend Jordan), Allison Denman (and fianc Daniel), Elijah Blake, Levi "Bubba" Blake (and girlfriend Julie), Emily (Spencer) Kelley, Garrett Bryner, Wesley Denman, Wyatt Denman, and Lance Decker; nine great-grandchildren, Charleigh, Christian, and Colten Coulter, Aubrey, Piper, and Tegan Kelley, Averie Denman, Noah Miller, and Lillian Noel. Also surviving are nieces, nephews, and her good friends, Patty Thompson and Shirley Tedrow.

Deceased are a brother, Charles A. Miller; a sister, Janie (Raymond) Ealy; a granddaughter, Elizabeth Ruth Blake; and a great-grandson, Levi Cole Blake.

Friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 182 West High Street, Waynesburg, where services will be held at 12 Noon Friday, February 8, with Adam Stokes officiating. Private interment will be in Braddock Cemetery.