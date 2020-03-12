Ruth M. Neice Wilcox

Ruth M. Neice Wilcox, 94, of South Fayette Township, formerly of Leonia, N.J., died Tuesday, March 10, 2020. She was born May 17, 1925, in Englewood, NJ.

On September 14, 1952, she married George Y. Wilcox, who died August 13, 2006.

Surviving are two children, Nina (Wayne) Wilcox Ethridge and Mark (Sandy) Wilcox; four grandchildren, Jason (Lindsay) Wilcox, James True, Jared Wilcox and Rachel True; a niece, Janet Neice; and nephew Karl (Carole) Neice.

Deceased is a brother, Stanford (Mary) Neice.

All arrangements are private and entrusted to Warchol Funeral Home, Inc., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333).

Memorial contributions may be made to Canonsburg United Presbyterian Church, 112 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, PA 15317.

Published in Observer-Reporter on Mar. 12, 2020
