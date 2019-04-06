Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Price Wall.

Ruth Price Wall, 99, of Finleyville, died Thursday, April 4, 2019, in her home.

She was born December 9, 1919, in Finleyville, a daughter of Frank A. and Elizabeth Russell Price.

Mrs. Wall was retired as a financial secretary.

She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Finleyville and Mon Valley Hospital Auxiliary.

Surviving are several nieces and nephews.

Deceased is her husband, Wesley Wall, who died in January 1995.

Friends will be received from 1 to 5 p.m., the time of service, Sunday, April 7, in Kegel Funeral Home Inc., Tim P. Kegel, supervisor, David P. Kegel, director, 3560 Washington Avenue, Finleyville. Private interment will be held in Finleyville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Finleyville, 3595 Washington Avenue, Finleyville, PA 15332.

