Ruth Price Wall

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Price Wall.

Ruth Price Wall, 99, of Finleyville, died Thursday, April 4, 2019, in her home.

She was born December 9, 1919, in Finleyville, a daughter of Frank A. and Elizabeth Russell Price.

Mrs. Wall was retired as a financial secretary.

She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Finleyville and Mon Valley Hospital Auxiliary.

Surviving are several nieces and nephews.

Deceased is her husband, Wesley Wall, who died in January 1995.

Friends will be received from 1 to 5 p.m., the time of service, Sunday, April 7, in Kegel Funeral Home Inc., Tim P. Kegel, supervisor, David P. Kegel, director, 3560 Washington Avenue, Finleyville. Private interment will be held in Finleyville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Finleyville, 3595 Washington Avenue, Finleyville, PA 15332.

Condolences may be expressed at kegelfuneralhome.com.
Funeral Home
Kegel Funeral Home
3560 Washington Ave
Finleyville, PA 15332
724-348-7171
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Observer-Reporter on Apr. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.