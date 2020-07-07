1/1
Ruth Tulock
Ruth "Ruthie" Tulock, 62, of Washington, died Sunday, June 21, 2020, in the Washington Hospital.

She was born June 4, 1958, in Washington, a daughter of the late Albert Donley, Sr., and Rose Wilhoft Donley.

Mrs. Tulock enjoyed spending time with her family, baking, and crafts. She wore her heart on her sleeve.

On June 12, 1976, she married Frank Tulock, who survives.

Also surviving are a daughter, Brandi Tulock of Wellsburg, W.Va.; a brother, Albert Donley of West Finley; a sister, Tammy Speicher of Washington; and three grandchildren, Lacey, Brennen and Lyela; nine nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Deceased are a son, Frank A. Tulock, and a sister, Cindy Campbell.

A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, July 8, from 10 to 11 a.m. the time of service at William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

Additional information and a guest book are available onnline at www.NealFuneralHome.com







Published in Observer-Reporter on Jul. 7, 2020.
