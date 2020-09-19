Ruth White, 89, of Strabane Woods, Washington, formerly Hickory, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020, in Strabane Woods, Washington.

She was born April 24, 1931, in Washington, a daughter of John "JT" Thompson and Mary Downie White.

Miss White was a 1949 graduate of Hickory High School and graduated from Geneva College with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Education.

She served with the U.S. Navy for five years from 1953 to 1958 with stations in New York City and Washington D.C.

Following her military service, she became a physical education teacher for the Fort Cherry School District where she worked for 20 years.

Ruth was a lifelong member of the Hickory United Evangelical Presbyterian Church, where she served as an elder, Sunday school teacher and member of the choir.

She enjoyed photography and all things John Deere.

Surviving are three nieces, Marty Beard Snodgrass, Anne Vale Torrence Lalama and Chrystine Torrence Murphy; three nephews, Glenn E. Torrence Jr., John Thompson Torrence and Harry R. Torrence; and many great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and her church family.

Deceased are two sisters, Martha Beard and Mary Vale Torrence; a nephew, Bruce Beard; and a special niece, Lois Ruth Beard.

Due to the present circumstances, services and interment are private. A memorial service will be planned for a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, Owner/Supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342.

Ruth was very grateful for the many cards and visits that gave her much joy and comfort.

The family is appreciative for all the staff of Strabane Woods who took excellent care of Ruth and became her second family. They also want to acknowledge 365 Hospice nurses and aides who took so much care ensuring Ruth's comfort the last few weeks.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contribution to the Hickory United Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 210 Main Street, Hickory, PA 15340 or Geneva College, 3200 College Avenue, Beaver Falls, PA 15010.

