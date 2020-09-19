1/
Ruth White
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Ruth White, 89, of Strabane Woods, Washington, formerly Hickory, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020, in Strabane Woods, Washington.

She was born April 24, 1931, in Washington, a daughter of John "JT" Thompson and Mary Downie White.

Miss White was a 1949 graduate of Hickory High School and graduated from Geneva College with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Education.

She served with the U.S. Navy for five years from 1953 to 1958 with stations in New York City and Washington D.C.

Following her military service, she became a physical education teacher for the Fort Cherry School District where she worked for 20 years.

Ruth was a lifelong member of the Hickory United Evangelical Presbyterian Church, where she served as an elder, Sunday school teacher and member of the choir.

She enjoyed photography and all things John Deere.

Surviving are three nieces, Marty Beard Snodgrass, Anne Vale Torrence Lalama and Chrystine Torrence Murphy; three nephews, Glenn E. Torrence Jr., John Thompson Torrence and Harry R. Torrence; and many great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and her church family.

Deceased are two sisters, Martha Beard and Mary Vale Torrence; a nephew, Bruce Beard; and a special niece, Lois Ruth Beard.

Due to the present circumstances, services and interment are private. A memorial service will be planned for a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, Owner/Supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342.

Ruth was very grateful for the many cards and visits that gave her much joy and comfort.

The family is appreciative for all the staff of Strabane Woods who took excellent care of Ruth and became her second family. They also want to acknowledge 365 Hospice nurses and aides who took so much care ensuring Ruth's comfort the last few weeks.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contribution to the Hickory United Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 210 Main Street, Hickory, PA 15340 or Geneva College, 3200 College Avenue, Beaver Falls, PA 15010.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
27 Cherry Ave.
Houston, PA 15342
7247452350
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved