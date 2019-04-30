Ruthann Ruecroft, age 76, passed away Sunday, April 29, 2019, at home.

She was born November 11, 1942, in Washington, the daughter of the late Richard C. Ruecroft and the late Romaine E. Mansfield.

She graduated from Washington High School in 1960 and Penn Commercial in 1961, where she was crowned Miss Penn Commercial. She held various office positions and later worked at Sherwood Superior Value, retiring in 2010.

Ruthann was involved in many community activities including Canton Township Parks and Recreation, Food Bank, Citizen Library Board, and the Republican Party of Washington County. She loved to travel and had lived abroad as a child. She also enjoyed hosting her family and friends at her home. After her retirement, she became an avid gardener.

Surviving are her children, Scott and Chris (Lisa) Yoders of Washington and Gretchen Geruschat of Pittsburgh; sisters Denise (Ray) Booker of Canonsburg and Jana (Stanton) Shellburne of Lorena, Texas; and five grandchildren, Ryan, Tyler, Seth and Mackenzie Yoders and Eli Geruschat.

Following cremation, services will be held at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Friday at her home, where a celebration of her life will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 4.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Pittsburgh Cremation and Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546.

