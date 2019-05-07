Ryan D. Penvose, 33, of Washington, passed away due to natural causes Thursday, May 2, 2019.

Ryan was born May 9, 1985, in Mt. Lebanon, a son of Mark A. Penvose of Washington and Laurel Miller (Steven) Hall of North Port, Fla.

Ryan grew up in Derry, N.H., where he attended Pinkerton Academy. He also attended Community College of Allegheny County and Washington Hospital School of Nursing. He worked at Specified Systems and was a full-time caretaker.

Ryan was an exceptional, empathetic, hardworking person with a great passion for music. He played several instruments and wrote his own music.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his sister, Ashley Penvose of Boston, Mass.; paternal grandparents Clarence and Jean Penvose of Washington; a girlfriend, Amanda Amos of Meadow Lands; a very close uncle, Jay (Judy) Penvose of Houston; a stepsister, Meagan Hall of Pittsfield, Mass.; a stepbrother, Ryan Hall of Manchester, N.H.; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Albert D. and Phyllis Jean Miller.

Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., the time of service, Wednesday, May 8, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, with the Rev. Robert Grewe officiating. Burial will follow in Washington Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations honoring Ryan may be made to a .

