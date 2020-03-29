Ryan M. Dunn, "but my friends call me Dunny," originally from Washington, passed his last earthly day Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at 46 years old, in his home in Scottsdale, Ariz., after surviving a glioblastoma (brain cancer) since August 2015.

Loved ones have remarked in frustration about the unfairness of the "unlucky hand" Ryan was dealt, surviving childhood cancer and then having to face it again in his adulthood. But, ever the poker player and sports enthusiast, Ryan held a different perspective. On the wall above his bed read the Lou Gehrig quote, "Today, I consider myself the luckiest man on the face of the earth."

As family and friends celebrate his life, they share undeniable evidence of Ryan being the luckiest man on the face of the earth:

He was born in 1974 to a loving family and "small town" community in Washington, where neighbors knew each other by name; Became a fearless top-to-bottom Big Wheel speedster often racing down the steep and infamous driveway of 231 Greenhill Drive; Felt the unconditional love of family pets Smokey, Whiskers and Gizzy; beat childhood cancer, having the best medical professionals from Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh; Learned good sportsmanship – a characteristic he'd apply throughout life's wins and losses – playing youth basketball and soccer, becoming a dedicated member of Trinity High School's cross country and track teams and one hell of an adult kickball team member in Las Vegas; Masterly fooled Trinity School District educators and administrators to receive the Good Citizenship award in fifth grade and the American Legion Award in eighth (yes – this entry written by Melia); Won the 1991-1992 "Mr. Trinity" Contest – not from chiseled abs, but from the fandom of an entire student body who cheered Ryan for his charisma, humor, humility and friendship; Developed black-diamond worthy skills on the mountains and experienced skiing in the Appalachians, the Rockies and the Alps; Gained a masterful delivery and timing of favorite movie quotes, such as "I done drank me 'bout 14 Dr. Peppers" from Forrest Gump; Experienced the roaring energy of the crowd and the thrill of big wins at Three Rivers, Heinz Field, PNC Park, Mountaineer Stadium and Coliseum, the Sugar Bowl and the Super Bowl; Sang along boisterously to so many favorite songs at innumerable concerts from the Washington County Fairgrounds (Sammy Kershaw) to Starlake Amphitheatre (Steve Miller Band) to exciting Las Vegas venues (Elton John, Brooks and Dunn, George Strait and many more) to his "bucket list" venue – The Ryman Theatre (Grand Ole Opry); Made the Major League Baseball stadium tour a priority accompanied by best friends and family and sometimes even winning some "beer money" during the "cup game." Over several years, Ryan made it to all but Milwaukee and Minneapolis, but will be fulfilled by those who love him; Was selected to run a leg of the 1996 Olympic Torch Relay across the United States; Graduated from his beloved alma mater, West Virginia University (WVU) having made life-long friendships among his roommates, brothers and sisters of Alpha Phi Omega, a service fraternity, and Mountain, an honorary fraternity; Had an impact as a WVU academic adviser, supporting students through transitions, decision-making and making the most of their full university experience; Loved making guests' vacations "even a little better" as a concierge at MGM Signature Tower and the New York-New York (NYNY) Hotel and Casino with recommendations to the best restaurants, shows, nightclubs and tours; Enjoyed the satisfaction of service and giving back, telling his cancer survival story to raise money for a future cure with St. Baldricks. And, to that end, this legacy continues in perpetuity as Ryan's brain has been donated to the UCLA Brainbank for medical research; Taught many reluctant gamblers how to play the Texas Hold'em and Craps tables with some confidence "Winner Winner Chicken Dinner – Yo! Eleven"; Lived his life in a way that left everyone with their favorite and unforgettable stories and memories – the silly, the heart-felt and the monumental; Embraced every opportunity to laugh, especially at his own "Do'h!" moments such as "the greatest ever American rock band" and "Sha-lay-la-fly". Knowing his laughter was contagious – Ryan applied it with precision and as often as necessary; Recognized by NYNY Hotel and Casino for exemplary service through nomination for Employee of the Year; Found appreciation for nature from his family's backyard woods, to Deep Creek camping trips, to West Virginia hiking adventures, to Red Rocks State Park and Mt. Charleston, to the Grand Canyon and Death Valley to the hills and caves of Slovenia; Innately knew how to love and be loved by his family, his romantic crushes, his friends and eventually all the kiddos who've come to know and love their "Uncle Dunny"; Nurtured the kind of unbreakable friendships that transcend time, distance and physical existence; Spent his final days and months in Arizona, surrounded by family and enfolded in love from countless visits, phone calls, texts, social media posts and letters telling Ryan that simply by knowing him, "we all feel like the luckiest people on the face of the earth."

Ryan is survived by his father, Herbert "Lee"; his mother, Marilyn "Sam" "Syd" (Dave Gannon); and his sister, Melia (Jason Budahazy). He is also survived by devoted aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family – the Dunns and the Jerichs.

Celebration of life gatherings will be held in Scottsdale, Ariz., Morgantown, W.Va., and Las Vegas, Nev., once we are able to appropriately gather, in light of coronavirus. To stay informed for these events, please sign up to receive updates via the family's CaringBridge.org site: https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/ryandunnydunn.

In lieu of flowers, Ryan's family encourages contributions to St. Baldrick's Foundation, Pittsburgh Children's Hospital or Hospice of the Valley, Phoenix, Ariz.