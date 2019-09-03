Rylin Lee Frazee, aged one day and fifteen hours, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019, in West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh, with her loving parents by her side.

She was born Thursday, August 15, 2019, at only 24 weeks, to Ryan and Monica Frazee of Prosperity. One of three precious triplets, Rylin was the beloved sister of Monroe Ann (who passed away August 17, 2019) and Jaycee Rae Frazee.

Surviving, in addition to her parents and sister Jaycee Rae, are her loving grandparents Jim and Lori Miller of Washington, as well as three uncles, Shawn (Kelly) Miller, Wesley (Brandi) Frazee and Brandon (Tiffany) Frazee, all of Washington.

She is also survived by five cousins, Makenna Frazee, Claire Frazee, Christopher Furbee, Kenzi Miller and James Colton "Colt" Miller.

Deceased are her sister, Monroe Ann Frazee, and grandparents Howard B. "Jim" and Marcia Frazee of Lone Pine.

Funeral services were held privately at the convenience of the family.

