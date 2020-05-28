Sally A. Neubert
Sally A. Neubert, 90, formerly of Peters Township, peacefully passed away Monday, May 25, 2020.She was the beloved wife of the late Earl Neubert; loving mother of Beth (Andy) Snyder, Nancy May (Danny Gregg) and Jeffrey (Roxanne) Neubert; proud grandmother of Andy (Jennifer) Snyder, Amanda Snyder, Jennifer May and Danielle (Brian) Hughes; caring great-grandmother of Savannah and Scarlett Snyder, Elijah and Cael Bergles, and Raegan and Britin Hughes; sister of the late Clair Rittman, Marie Riddle and Lois Norris.Sally worked on the Ambulance Crew in Peters Township, as a hairdresser, and at Ames and Giant Eagle. She was also a long time member of Peters Creek United Presbyterian Church. Sally will be remembered for her caring nature, love of family, and always putting others before herself, as she took care of her husband later in life.There will be no visitation or service. Memorial contributions may be made to one's favorite charity.Add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.





Published in Observer-Reporter on May 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
724-941-3211
