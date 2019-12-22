Sally R. Holtschulte Hoffman, 81, formerly of Peters Township and Columbus, Ohio, and recently Cincinnati/Dayton, Ohio area, has passed after a brief battle with cancer.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Charles F. Hoffman; their four children, Karen, Frederick Bryan (Shahira), Lisa, Greg (Wendy); and six beautiful grandchildren, Lila (Tyler), Sara, Amy (Cody), Steve, Haley, Morgan; and great-grandson, Mac. Also survived by niece, Devorah and nephew Scott.

She is preceded in death by her only brother, Robert R. Holtschulte, who died at the age of 75.

Sally was born in Columbus, Ohio on May 21, 1938; she married early and worked hard to provide a stable, nurturing and stimulating life for her children and grandchildren. She was loyal to friends and extended family always giving her most when needed or asked. Always lasting will be her family first attitude; she will be missed by all.

A memorial service will be held at noon Saturday, December 28, in Tobias Funeral Home – Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Avenue at Rahn Road, Dayton, OH 45429.