Salvadore Tony Guiddy Jr., of Burgettstown, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at the age of 72. Salvadore was born in Washington November 11, 1946, a son of the late Salvadore and Thelma Sabatasse Tony Guiddy Sr.

He graduated from Burgettstown High School and then went to pursue his career on the railroad at Weirton Steel.

Salvadore was a life member of the Raccoon Valley Sportsman's Club, and he also enjoyed watching sports, fishing, and old Westerns.

He resided at Golden Oaks assisted living for the past few years, where they took great care of him.

Salvadore is survived by sons Nicholas Guiddy (Jaqueline), Salvadore Tony Warrick; daughters Attie Lynn Thomas (Gary), Michelle Moore (Brian); grandchildren Dustin, Brandyn, Kadence, Kennedy, Makenly, Raegan, Eric, Michael, Justin, Tony, Josh, Ryan, Angie; great-grandchild Aleah; sisters Mae Mae, Tootsie, Che Che, Rosie; and several nieces and nephews.

Salvadore was preceded in death by his brother, James Guiddy.

Friends will be received from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, October 27. The funeral service will be private, and entrusted at Young Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 23 Erie Mine Road, Burgettstown, PA 15021, (724) 947-2049, www.youngfhinc.com.