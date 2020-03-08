Salvatore Costanzo passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital in Philadelphia at the age of 91.

He was born May 5, 1928 in Canonsburg, and was a 1947 graduate of Canonsburg High School. He had resided in Levittown since 1963. Mr. Costanzo had been a long time member of Saint Michael the Archangel Church.

Until his retirement, he was empoyed as a lithograph manager for Pittsburgh Metal Lithographing for 40 years. He then became a crossing guard at Pennsbury High School, until retiring this past January.

Mr. Costanzo was a proud U.S. Army Korean War veteran.

He will be remembered as a loving, devoted family man.

He was the beloved husband of the late Grace Kurnal; loving father of Denise Bourke (Roland) and Elaine Schrenk (John); devoted grandfather of Elizabeth Dooley (Sean), Jennifer Schmidt (Nathan), Deanna Kimball (Sebastian), Katherine Scilla (Ryan) and Kristen McNaughton (Adam); and proud great-grandfather of seven.

He was the brother of Pauline Manko and Mary Bier; brother-in-law of Eileen Costanzo; and uncle of Marie Eonta. He will also be sadly missed by several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Costanzo was predeceased by two brothers and a sister.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mr. Costanzo's name may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.