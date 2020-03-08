Salvatore Costanzo

Service Information
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc. - Levittown
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA
19056-1421
(215)-943-7240
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Saint Michael the Archangel Church
66 Levittown Parkway
Levittown, PA
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Saint Michael the Archangel Church
66 Levittown Parkway
Levittown, PA
Obituary
Salvatore Costanzo passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital in Philadelphia at the age of 91.

He was born May 5, 1928 in Canonsburg, and was a 1947 graduate of Canonsburg High School. He had resided in Levittown since 1963. Mr. Costanzo had been a long time member of Saint Michael the Archangel Church.

Until his retirement, he was empoyed as a lithograph manager for Pittsburgh Metal Lithographing for 40 years. He then became a crossing guard at Pennsbury High School, until retiring this past January.

Mr. Costanzo was a proud U.S. Army Korean War veteran.

He will be remembered as a loving, devoted family man.

He was the beloved husband of the late Grace Kurnal; loving father of Denise Bourke (Roland) and Elaine Schrenk (John); devoted grandfather of Elizabeth Dooley (Sean), Jennifer Schmidt (Nathan), Deanna Kimball (Sebastian), Katherine Scilla (Ryan) and Kristen McNaughton (Adam); and proud great-grandfather of seven.

He was the brother of Pauline Manko and Mary Bier; brother-in-law of Eileen Costanzo; and uncle of Marie Eonta. He will also be sadly missed by several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Costanzo was predeceased by two brothers and a sister.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mr. Costanzo's name may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Mar. 8, 2020
