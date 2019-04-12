Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Salvatore Louis Gaetano Jr..

Salvatore Louis Gaetano Jr., 81, of Peters Township, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 10, 2019, under the care of Bethany Hospice.

Born June 30, 1937, he grew up in Beechview a son of the late Salvatore "Sam" Sr. and Josephine "Jay" Gaetano.

On October 3, 1959, he married his beloved wife, Christina "Chris."

He was the brother of the late Catherine (Gaetano) Sciulli and the late Louis and Janet Gaetano Sr.; son-in-law of the late Joseph "Andy" and Philomena Narcolli; brother-in-law of Che Che "Kenny" and Barbara (late Ted) Aiken; beloved father of Christi Gaetano, Rodney (Melinda) Gaetano, Leah (Kevin) Gryboski, Tiffany (Jon) Whaley and Annette Schulte; proud and loving grandfather of KJ and Kaylee Gryboski, Shelby and Sienna Gaetano, and Isabele and Nikko Whaley; also survived by many nieces and nephews who adored him.

He was a devoted member of St. Louise De Marillac Church, where he participated in the men's fish fry for many years. For 60 years he loved being a pharmacist; Sal had licenses in Pennsylvania, Florida and California. In 1967, he opened Baldwin Court Pharmacy, and Gaetano's Pharmacy in 1980.

He treated everyone like family, with care and compassion. Sal loved to help in any way possible, as a pharmacist and even more so as a person. Sal was a coach, mentor, entrepreneur and "The Main Man."

Always excited about Pittsburgh sports, he was a die-hard fan of the University of Pittsburgh Golden Panthers and Pittsburgh Steelers. His passion for classic cars turned him into a collector of Ford Thunderbirds.

His love for travel took him and his family on countless adventures throughout many parts of the world, including most recently Italy and Africa.

Sal is and will always be the patriarch of Gaetano Pharmacy, a man who was larger than life with a contagious personality. He will be greatly missed by all who have known and met him.

Family and friends will be received 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Paul L. Henney Cremation & Funeral Tributes, 5570 Library Road, Bethel Park. A Catholic Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 15, at St. Louise De Marillac Church, Upper St. Clair. He will be laid to rest at Jefferson Memorial Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for donations in his honor to Catholic Charities of Pittsburgh, 212 9th Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, and Bethany Hospice, 875 Greentree Road, Suite 100, Six Parkway Center, Pittsburgh, PA 15220. Information is available at www.henneyfuneralhome.com.