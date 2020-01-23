Samantha Barron, 36, of Lakeland, Ga., formerly of Washington, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020.

Sam was born August 25, 1983, in Washington, a beloved daughter of David C. "Red" Brunner of Washington and the late Gretchen Ann Schultz Brunner.

She was also preceded in death by her two sisters, Edith and Amanda Brunner, and her brother, Stanley Brunner.

Samantha is survived by her husband of six years, Keith Barron; children, Lucas, age 5, and Lillian, age 2; siblings Katrina (Robert) Schlichtkrull of Wexford, Andrew (Nicole) Brunner of Oklahoma, Randall Brunner of Bethel Park and Abagail (Eduardo) Lucero of El Cajon, Calif.; and other relatives and friends who will miss her dearly.

Sam graduated from Chartiers-Houston Senior High School in 2002. She took pride in working hard to provide for her family and loved them dearly. She served as an aerospace medical service flight medic in the 911th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron in the U.S. Air Force.

Samantha's dedication to the medical profession, service to country and commitment to her unit never wavered, as she would travel from Georgia to Pennsylvania monthly for her drills in the reserves. She loved to help people and spend time with family and friends and rescue dogs. Her children were her life. Sam liked to paint, craft and hunt. She was the first woman to play football for her high school team.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday in Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Roman Catholic Church, Meadow Lands. Please meet at the church. Burial will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, January 27, in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township. Please meet at the visitor's center at the cemetery. Military honors will be accorded by American Legion Edwin Scott Linton Post 175.

