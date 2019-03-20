Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Samantha Joel Gilbert.

Samantha Joel "Sammy" "Mima" Gilbert, 25, of Washington, passed away unexpectedly Monday, March 18, 2019.

She was born October 7, 1993, in Washington, a daughter of Joseph W. Gilbert Sr. of Elm Grove and Debora Aileen Fletcher (Ronald Hampton) Gilbert of Washington and stepmother Michelle Gilbert of Elizabeth.

Samantha graduated with honors from Wheeling Park High School in 2012. Her plans were to pursue a nursing degree at Penn Commercial College this June.

Her daughter, Emilia, whom she loved with all her heart, was her whole world.

A beautiful soul who could light up a room and could also be described as a ball of fire, she loved to do for others and would help out anyone.

She was an animal lover, who loved her two fur-babies, Rudy, the dog, and Oliver, the cat.

Sammy loved Harry Potter, was a big Zelda fan, enjoyed reading, writing and music and was a member of the Pulaski Club.

Surviving are her daughter, Emilia Joel Howard, who is four years old; six siblings, C. Joy (Brandon Benner) Wise of Washington, Christina (Dom) Ream of Florida, Joseph Wayne (Thelia) Gilbert II of Washington, Amber Hampton of Oklahoma, William Gilbert of Elm Grove, W.Va., and Samantha Hampton of Texas; her paternal grandparents, Sally Sorsby of West Liberty, W.Va., and Donald Gilbert of Beach Bottom, W.Va.; her maternal grandparents, Jerome (Norma) Fletcher of Washington; her great-grandmother, Emma Katherine Gilbert of Martins Ferry, who is 102 years young; four uncles, Adrian (Jodi) Fletcher, Donnie Gilbert, David (Paula) Gilbert and Bobby (Liz) Sorsby; two aunts, Jerry Fletcher (J.D.) Sumney and Claresa Sorsby; and seven cousins, David (Heather) Gilbert, Ashley Gilbert, Andy Sorsby, Austin Sorsby, Preston (Sydney) Fletcher, Camden Fletcher and Robbie Ferri.

Deceased are a sister, Tiffany Lea Wise; paternal grandfather Robert Sorsby; paternal grandmother Patricia Gilbert; maternal grandmother Joyce Keenan Fletcher; and two uncles, Rusty and Billy Sorsby.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where an additional visitation will be held from 10 to 2 p.m., the time of service, Saturday, March 23. Burial will follow in Washington Cemetery.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.