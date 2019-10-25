Samuel A. Duerr Jr., a man of family, faith and country, passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 23, 2019, in his home.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 57 years, Lorraine Tomasek Duerr, and is survived by his children, Sam Duerr III (Patricia), Sidney Pinnie (Mark) and Dave Duerr (Margie). He was the proud grandfather of Elizabeth McGonigle (Brendan), Laura Pinnie and Annie, Sam IV, Chris and Morgan Duerr.

Mr. Duerr was born January 13, 1925, in Allison Park, to Sidney Rebert and Samuel Duerr, and attended Etna High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy's Officers Training Program and served his country during World War II and the Korean War, attaining the rank of lieutenant junior grade.

Upon graduation from Grove City College in 1948, he began a career in the packaging industry. After marrying Lorraine in 1951, they founded Duerr Acetate Box Company in 1953 in Mars. Mr. and Mrs. Duerr actively grew the company, renamed it Duerr Packaging Co. Inc., and moved it to its present locations of Burgettstown and Imperial. In addition to his continual involvement in the company, Mr. Duerr was a founding member of Rich-Mar Rotary and dedicated his time to the John E. Mair Masonic Lodge of Mars, Parkway West Rotary, SCORE of Pittsburgh, the Mars United Presbyterian Church, Cranberry Community United Presbyterian Church and, in the last 20 years, St. Andrews United Presbyterian Church of Sewickley.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday in St. Andrew's United Presbyterian Church, 801 Beaver Street, Sewickley, where services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 28. Burial will follow in Allegheny County Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Andrew's United Presbyterian Church, 801 Beaver Street, Sewickley, PA 15143, or Parkinson Foundation of Western Pennsylvania, 575 Lincoln Avenue, Suite 101, Bellevue, PA 15202.

Many friends, caregivers and medical professionals provided support and comfort to Mr. Duerr and his family.

Arrangements are by Copeland's.