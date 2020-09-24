1/1
Samuel Alexander Areford
1928 - 2020
Samuel Alexander Areford, 92, of Center Township, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020, in his home, with his family by his side.

Born February 9, 1928, in Carmichaels, he was a son of the late Ewing and Cecil Evelena Knight Areford.

Samuel married Alvina Josephine Whipkey December 12, 1987, and were happily married for 32 years.

He was a former employee with Blair Paving in California then retired from Shumaker Paving, Rogersville, in 1998 after 43 years as a forman. Samuel enjoyed hunting, ginseng hunting and watching sports on T.V.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by six children, Eugene Areford of Waynesburg, Gloria (Bill) White of Jefferson, Susie (Chuck) Wine of Waynesburg, Thomas Areford of Clarksville, Karen Areford of Graysville and Teresa (Shaun) Eddy of Waynesburg; one stepdaughter, Susie (Mark) Hamilton of Avella; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two sisters, Betty Rockwell of Jefferson and Letha Vernon of Greensboro.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by seven brothers, Ewing Jr., Daniel, Dale, Jim, Frank, Bill and Walker Areford; two sisters, Dorothy Headlee and Sarah Boone; one daughter, Sandra Jones.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 25, in Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC., 3275 W. Roy Furman Hwy., Rogersville, PA 15359, telephone 724-499-5181. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 26, in the funeral home, with the Rev. John Poling officiating. Burial will follow at Enon Cemetery, West Finley, with full military honors conducted by the United States Army and the Greene County Honor Guard.

View and sign the tribute wall at www.kesterson.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Sep. 24, 2020.
