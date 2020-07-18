It is with the heaviest of hearts that the family of Samuel A. Basile III, 42, of Bethel Park, must tell all who loved him that his Lord welcomed him into Heaven Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Sam fought a valiant five-year battle with brain cancer.

Left to cherish his memory is his high school sweetheart and wife, Nicole Marie Basile, with whom he would have celebrated 18 years of marriage on August 9. He was a proud and devoted father of Samuel Joseph Basile and Alisa Nicole Basile; adored son of Samuel A. Basile Jr. and Diane Basile; loving brother to Michael Basile, Dominique (Matt) Izbicki; dear uncle of Bryce Izbicki and Ashley Izbicki; cherished son-in-law of Paul Dunn and Linda Dunn; and beloved brother-in-law of Jason (Stefanie) Dunn.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Mark Basile; grandparents Dominick and Dorothy DeRose; and grandparents Samuel A. Sr. and Eleanor Basile.

Sam was born June 14, 1978. He was a 1996 graduate of Peters Township High School and 2001 graduate of Pennsylvania State University, with a degree in chemical engineering. He earned the highest award for Boy Scouts, the Eagle Scout Award. Sam was employed as an environmental engineer by the Department of Energy for the Naval Research Laboratories at Bettis Atomic Power Laboratories in West Mifflin.

Sam loved all aspects of life, especially spending time with his family and friends, watching and being a part of all the activities in which his children participated, Disney World, golfing, Penn State; Steelers, Penguins and everything Black and Gold; reading, attending concerts, and running 5Ks, which he started training for after his diagnosis. As one of his dearest friends said, Sam was the best of all of us.

Dr. Jan Drappatz, Dr. Nduka Amankulor, Ashley Pritchard, Lauren Theis and the staff at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center provided compassion, care, love, and excellent medical care to Sam.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Sam's name to the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, 5115 Center Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15232, or Head for the Cure-Pittsburgh, 1607 Oak Street, Kansas City, MO 64108.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 19, in the Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15236.

Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, all guests will be required to wear a mask or facial covering and the staff will monitor attendance to ensure everyone's safety and that gathering restrictions are followed.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Louise de Marillac Catholic Church, 320 McMurray Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15241. Those attending the Funeral Mass are asked to please gather inside St. Louise at 10:30 a.m. Monday July 20.

Interment will be at 12:30 p.m. at Jefferson Memorial Park, 401 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15236.

Our celebration of Sam's life will conclude at the cemetery.