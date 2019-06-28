Military Officer to

Humble Servant

Retired Lieutenant Colonel Samuel Clinton Work, 77, died peacefully Saturday, June 22, 2019, in his home in Aquia Harbour, Stafford, Va., where he was receiving hospice care as a result of multiple myeloma. Sam was surrounded by his wife, friends and church family the last weeks of his life.

Sam was born in Washington March 25, 1942, to Glenna Gladys Walker Work and S. Clinton Work.

Sam graduated from Trinity High School and Washington & Jefferson College in Washington, where he majored in economics and participated in the Reserve Officers' Training Corps program. He entered the U.S. Army June 6, 1964, as a second lieutenant. Sam served two tours in Vietnam and was awarded the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Silver Star, Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Bronze Star and Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Palm. He also received an Air Medal, Bronze Star Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Meritorious Service Medal and Legion of Merit.

Sam married Marsha Lee Johnson in Washington April 4, 1970. He received his master's of business administration from George Washington University in Washington, D.C. They were stationed in Germany, Virginia, Massachusetts and Kansas during his military service. Sam retired in 1984 as a lieutenant colonel after 20 years of service.

Sam held upper management positions at International Computer Equipment, TRW, ComputerLand, IBM and Decision One. He started his own business, TeamWork Shooting Sports, in 2000.

His hobbies included motorcycles, racing cars, competitive shooting, hunting/fishing, flying, skiing, remote controlled airplanes and scuba diving. He served as commodore of the Aquia Harbour Yacht Club.

Sam's greatest passion was serving the church alongside his wife, Marsha. Sam served on the prayer team, Bible studies, children's ministry, kitchen ministry and new-believer ministry. Sam served in a leadership role as mentor and friend at his church's Celebrate Recovery (CR) program. Sam also served on the board of directors and as communications director for Compassion Restoration Ministries (CRM). Even though Sam was busy volunteering, he always had time to help a friend. He was devoted to his wife of 49 years, Marsha, and tried to make every holiday and celebration special for her.

Sam is survived by his wife, Marsha Work; Cynthia Johnson (sister-in-law) and Keith Johnson (brother-in-law) of Washington; and Vallie Work (sister-in-law); Shannon (niece) and Chad Robertson and children Drew, Luke and Chloe of Cranberry Township.

He was preceded in death by his brother, John Preston Work, and his parents, Glenna Gladys Walker Work and S. Clinton Work.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where the funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 1. Friends are welcome to join the family at the Washington Cemetery gravesite for a military service.

There will be a celebration of life service at Mt. Ararat Baptist Church in Stafford, Va., at a date to be determined.

Those who wish to remember Sam in a special way may make gifts in his memory to Mt. Ararat Baptist Church, CR or CRM Programs, 1112 Garrisonville Road, Stafford, VA 22556; Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607; or , Attention: Office of Development, 2900 North Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.