Samuel E. "Earl" Cook, 83, of Wind Ridge, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.

Born August 18, 1936, in Cameron, W.Va., he was a son of the late William H. and Mildred Ashby Cook.

Earl was a Greene County resident most of his life. He graduated from West Greene High School in 1956. Earl was a member of Mt. Carmel Church of God in Springhill Township, where he was their superintendent and Sunday school teacher. He was also a member of the FFA during high school.

Earl married Shirley M. Anderson October 10, 1958, and they were happily married for 61 years. He was the supervisor and auditor for Aleppo Township for many years. Earl was employed with Ohio Valley Window Company for 10 years until he began working for Antill Construction as a carpenter for the next 25 years. He enjoyed farming, woodworking, gardening and hunting.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Kathy Cook-Littleton of Wind Ridge and Lori (Jim) Fox of Littleton, W.Va.; two grandchildren, Stacy (Larry) Pettit of Holbrook and Annie Fox of Littleton; four great-grandchildren, Noah, Neil, Avery and Casey Pettit.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two half-sisters, Inez Moore and Thelma Gehm; one son-in-law, Raymond Littleton Jr.

Friends will be received from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, December 15, at Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home LLC., 3275 W. Roy Furman Hwy., Rogersville, PA 15359, telephone: 724-499-5181. A funeral service will be held directly after visitation at 4 p.m.

View and sign the tribute wall at www.kestersonfh.com.