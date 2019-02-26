Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Samuel E. Markish Sr..

Samuel E. Markish, Sr., 78, a lifelong resident of Cherry Valley, passed away on Sunday afternoon, February 24, 2019, in the Washington Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on September 25, 1940 in Hickory, a son of the late John and Elizabeth Farner Markish.

After attending Hickory High School, he began his over 60 year career as an over the road truck driver, known on the CB as the "Grey Ghost", retiring at the age of 73 due to health reasons.

Sam was a longtime member of the Cherry Valley Sportsmans Club and the Joffre Owl's Club where he played softball. He was a self taught guitar player and a car enthusiest, especially of Cadillacs and his many classic cars including his 1941 Ford and 1978 Malibu; going to car cruises and demolition derbys.

His beloved wife, Justine Ruskowski Markish, who he married on July 14, 1960, passed away on May 10, 2018.

He is survived by his three children, Steven J. Markish (Connie) of Atlasburg, Robert Markish of Cherry Valley and Pamela Markish of Burgettstown; grandchildren, Steven M. and fianc Hope Bowersock, David, Melissa, Jennifer, William, Maranda, Matthew Markish, with whom he made his home, Marah Ragan and Joey Crisco; a great-granddaughter, Malia Ragan; his sister, Marybeth Carlisle of Florida; brother-in-law, Stanley Ruskowski of Cherry Valley; sister-in-law, Shirley Crowley of South Carolina; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to his parents and wife, is his son, Smauel E. Markish, Jr. and wife Tina McKee Markish; grandson, Samuel E. Markish, III; brothers, John, David, James and his twin Thomas Markish.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday in the Lee & Martin Funeral Home, 73 Highland Avenue, Burgettstown, where a Blessing Service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 28, with the Reverend Zach Galiyas of Our Lady of Lourdes Roman Catholic Church , officiating.