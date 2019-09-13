Samuel Ellis Andrew (1927 - 2019)
Service Information
Southern Cremations & Funerals
1861 Dallas Highway, SW
Marietta, GA
30064
(770)-919-7100
Obituary
Samuel Ellis Andrew, of Marietta, passed away surrounded by his family Monday, August 26, 2019.

Samuel is survived by his loving wife, Betty, of 63 years. They were married in Washington June 3, 1956. Samuel is also survived by his two sons, Doug (Dannielle) Andrew and Jeff (Lori) Andrew; his seven grandchildren, Kady (Parker) Chivington, John Andrew, Morgan (Andrew) Alverson, Tyler (Maura) Andrew, Carly Andrew, Jamie Andrew and Alec Andrew; and one great-grandson, Logan Alverson. He is also survived by his sister, Mona Lae Graham.

Samuel was a loving husband, father and a great Pappy to all his grandchildren.

Samuel was born June 13, 1927, in Amity. He worked 35 years in the accounting department at Weirton Steel Corporation. He enjoyed spending time with his family and he also enjoyed golf and baseball.

The visitation and service were held at Southern Cremations and Funerals Thursday, August 28, 2019.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Sept. 13, 2019
Funeral Home Details
