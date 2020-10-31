Samuel Felix Poness, 83, of Strabane, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020, with his family always by his side.

He was born May 28, 1937, in Houston, a son of Samuel and Vera LaCava Poness.

Mr. Poness was a 1957 graduate of Canonsburg High School.

He had worked as an expediter at McGraw-Edison in Canonsburg and retired from Queen of Heaven Cemetery where he was a groundskeeper.

Mr. Poness was a member at St. Patrick Church of the St. Oscar Romero Parish.

He was also a member of the Slovene National Benefit Society in Strabane and the Dormont/Mt. Lebanon Sportsman Club.

Mr. Poness loved classic cars, golfing, camping, playing and managing softball, watching baseball, collectibles and making crafts.

On July 22, 1959, he married Delphine Smith, who survives.

Also surviving are four children, Randy Poness (Nancy Mikolich) of Canonsburg, Tracie Poness Pearsall and Ryan Poness (Missy Foltz), both of Strabane, and Sammy Poness (Courtney) of Canonsburg; five grandchildren, Nolan, Riley, Storie, Samuel III, and Kendal Poness; two sisters, Patricia Poness of Strabane and Rosemary Peffer (the late Robert) of Houston.

All services are private. Arrangements have been entrusted to McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342, 724-745-2350.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016, www.kidney.org or the Washington Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 66, Eighty Four, PA 15330, www.washingtonpashelter.org.

