Samuel G. Mazza, 87, of Houston, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in his home.

He was born October 18, 1932, in Houston, a son of Salvatore and Anna Leveto Mazza.

Mr. Mazza was a 1950 graduate of Chartiers High School.

He worked as an iron worker out of Iron Workers Local 33 in Pittsburgh for more than 32 years, retiring in October 1994.

Mr. Mazza served with the Army National Guard for six years.

Sam was a member of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church in Meadow Lands, Canonsburg Sportsman's Club, Bears Club in Meadow Lands, American Legion Post #902 in Houston and formerly Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #191 in Canonsburg.

On October 24, 1953, he married Delores M. "Dolly" Gergosky, who passed away November 26, 2019.

Surviving are two sons, Bruce Mazza and wife Mary Beth of Houston, and Michael Mazza and wife Lucinda of Hollis, N.H.; four grandchildren, Katie, Adam, Hannah and Cpl. Lindsey Mazza; three sisters, Barbara Goyda and Katherine Aquilino, both of Canonsburg, and Rosina Spoltore (Bernard) of Pittsburgh; two brothers, Louis "Rocky" Mazza of Houston and Joseph Mazza (Jean) of Washington; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a sister, Marie Kendo; and a brother, Frank Mazza.

At the request of the deceased and due to the present pandemic, all services are private.

Services have been entrusted to the McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner / supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.