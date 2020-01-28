Samuel Gregg (1930 - 2020)
Service Information
David J Henney Funeral Home
6364 Library Rd
Library, PA
15129
(412)-835-0616
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Benedict the Abbott
McMurray, PA
Celebration of Life
Following Services
St. Clair Country Club
Upper St. Clair, PA
Obituary
Samuel Gregg, known affectionately as "Chairman," passed away peacefully Thursday, January 23, 2020, surrounded by family in his home on Frosty Valley Road in McMurray. Sam and his twin brother were born on April 25, 1930, grew up in Coverdale, and lived most of his adult life in McMurray.

Sam proudly served in the U.S. Army, where he rose to staff sargent in three years. In 1954, Sam married the love of his life, Jeanne and had a successful career as president and owner of Morrison and McCluan, Inc., one of the largest frozen food distributors at that time.

Sam is survived by his wife, Jeanne and his four daughters Patti (Jeff) Yingling, Jeanne (Dan) Ruffing, Shari (Joe) DeNardo and Sami Barry. His legacy will live on in each of his 12 grandchildren: Abby, Melina, Danny, Ross, Jeremy, Maria, Jeana, Hannah, Nick, Angie, Cody and Mickey, and an impressive 15 great-grandchildren who adored him: Arthur, Norah, Cecily, Eloise, Maxwell, Lucy, Wyatt, Rowan, Emmett, Mason, Josie, Lilly, Emily, Molly and Colton. Sam will be remembered for many things by many people: a devoted husband, a loving father and a once in a lifetime friend. Full obituary at https://www.davidhenneyfuneralhome.com/notices/Samuel-Gregg.

A Roman Catholic mass will be held at 10 am, Friday, January 31, in St. Benedict the Abbott, McMurray, with a celebration of life immediately following in St. Clair Country Club, Upper St. Clair. Please RSVP for luncheon by Wednesday, January 29 to 724-986-5127 or goshari@aol.com. Arrangements entrusted to David J. Henney Funeral Home, Library.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Jan. 28, 2020
bullet U.S. Army
