Samuel Lee Levy
1932 - 2020
Samuel Lee Levy, 88, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at the Residence at Hilltop assisted living facility. Sam was born in Twilight on May 6, 1932, a son of the late Samuel T. and Dortha Lammay Levy.

Sam was a charter member of the Grace United Methodist Church of Coal Center. He also served as a volunteer and board of director for the Center in the Woods Adult Care Center located in California. He was an avid player of the banjo and would always look forward to "Jam Day".

A graduate of Charleroi Area High School class of 1950, he played the trumpet in the band and was a proud member of the "Trumpet Trio". He also played the trumpet in the Dance Band.

Following high school, Sam enlisted in the United States Navy where he served his country honorably and was plank owner of the USS Coral Sea for four and a half years. In 1960 he was hired as a rural mail carrier at the Charleroi Post Office and later transferred to the post office in Scenery Hill where he worked until his retirement in 1988.

Sam was a member of the Mon-Valley Shipmates and was a part of the team that traveled to area schools that presented a program on the American flag.

Sam was a leader for the Appalachian Wagon Train for 17 years. He also worked with the National Pike Festival Wagon Train.

On June 12, 1954, he married his classmate, Ruth Balas Levy in Ebenezer Methodist Church by Rev. Wilbur Blackhurst. On June 12, 2020, they celebrated 66 years of marriage together.

Samuel is survived by his wife, Ruth Levy; sister, Sally and John (deceased) Sedunov of Wyano; brother, Glenn (deceased) and Johanna Levy of Washington; brother-in-law, Michael and Doris Balas of Grantville; and sister-in-law, C. Louise and Rev. Charles (deceased) Fair of Wyomissing.

He is also survived by his four grandchildren, Lisa and Brian Lohr, Timothy "TJ" and Nicole Levy, Chris and Lhen Levy and Jess and Samantha Levy; and five great-grandchildren, Ross and Maxx Lohr, Timothy and Braden Levy and Isabella Levy.

In addition to his parents, Sam was preceded in death by his children, Lorraine Horvath, Timothy and Jeffrey Levy; and Sam's brother, Glenn Levy.

At Sam's request, there will be no public viewing or services. Arrangements were entrusted to the Schrock-Hogan Funeral Home and Cremation Service., Inc., Condolences may be sent to the family at www.schrock-hogan.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 30, 2020.
October 30, 2020
We want to express our heartfelt sympathy to Ruth and all of their grandchildren! Sam was a wonderful friend, neighbor, and musician. So many memories of Sam, Rurh, and their children living on Clover Hill...RIP Sam
Ken & Vernie (Basey) Jackson
Neighbor
