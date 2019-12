Samuel Lee Williams, 72, of Canonsburg, died Friday, December 27, 2019.

Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, December 29, and Monday, December 30, in Coleman-Taylor Funeral Services, 3378 Millers Run Road, Route 50, Cecil, where services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 31.

Interment will follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township.