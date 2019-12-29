Samuel Lee Williams, 72, of Canonsburg, died Friday, December 27, 2019 in Canonsburg General Hospital.

He was born January 15, 1947, in Halo, Ky., son of the late James and Ersey Hall Williams.

He was a Southern Baptist by faith, and member of American Legion. He enjoyed hunting, NASCAR, going to the casino, and watching sports, especially Pittsburgh teams and the Kentucky Wildcats. He was a huge fan of Elvis Presley.

He was a driver for UPS for many years and retired as a supervisor.

Surviving are wife Debbie Cross Williams of Canonsburg; two daughters, Shannon (fiance Billy Mancini) Williams of Kennedy Township, and Paige Williams of Bridgeport, Ohio; three stepchildren, Jeremy (Heather) Vanzin of Lower Burrell, Jennifer West of Canonsburg and Jason (Jill) Vanzin of Canonsburg; eight grandchildren, Bailey, Alex, Garrison, Corban, Abigail, Violet, Max and Bennett; two sisters, Teresa Johnson, and Evetta (Steve) Baldridge both of Wheelwright, Ky.; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by three brothers, James, Curt and Doug Williams, and two sisters, Annette Mullins and Stella Williams.

Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, December 29, and Monday, December 30, in Coleman-Taylor Funeral Services, 3378 Millers Run Road, Route 50, Cecil, where services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 31, with Pastor Gary Chorpenning and the Rev. Beverly Blair officiating.

Interment will follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township with full military honors accorded by the U.S. Army and Canonsburg Veterans of Foreign Wars 191 Honor Guard.

Contributions may be made to the , 1000 Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 or at: www. . org.