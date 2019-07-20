Samuel "Sam" Lloyd Thomas, 74, of Center Township, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, in his home with his family by his side after being seriously ill for the past three months.

Born May 11, 1945, in Waynesburg, he was a son of the late Samuel Minor and Mary Margaret Martin Thomas.

Sam was a resident of Rogersville and Center Township all his life. He graduated from West Greene High School in 1963 and went on to receive his welding certificate from the former Tech Training School and former Pittsburgh Barber School, both in Pittsburgh, in 1968.

Sam was a member of Rogersville United Methodist Church. He was a member of the Waynesburg Masonic Lodge Post #153 Free & Accepted Masons, also a member of Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite of Pittsburgh, Utility Workers Union of America Local 102, Ancient Arabic Order of the Nobles of the Mystic Shrine of North America and a life member of the Center Township Volunteer Fire Department.

Sam married Sherry Ann Ullom September 16, 2000. They were married for 11 years until her passing October 9, 2011.

He was employed with Hatfield Power Station as a plant mechanic for 35 years until he retired in 2007. Sam enjoyed horses, tractors, old cars, hunting, playing poker, his coffee meetings, and most of all, family and his grandchildren.

He is survived by two children, Craig (Melissa) Thomas of Waynesburg and Heath (Angie) Thomas of Graysville; five grandchildren, Jake, Elana, Makenzie, Haleigh and Alison Thomas; loving companion of five years, Jean (Flannigan) Shumaker of Rogersville; one sister, Thelma Jean (T.J.) Saverly of Waynesburg; mother of his children, Becky Seals (Pete) Walker of Waynesburg.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 22, at Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC., 3275 W. Roy Furman Hwy., Rogersville, PA 15359, telephone 724-499-5181. A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, in the funeral home with Pastor Jimmy Jarvis officiating. Burial will follow at Rosemont Cemetery, Center Township.

View and sign the tribute wall at www.kestersonfh.com.