Samuel O. Rice, 82, of New Eagle, died Saturday, April 13, 2019 in his home.

He was born October 5, 1936 in New Eagle, the son of Charles F. and Mildred Smail Rice, Sr.

For many years, Sam was employed as a foreman for the New Eagle borough street department until his retirement. He was a member of the New Eagle bowling league and the Charleroi Sportsmen's Club. He enjoyed fishing, working in his vegetable garden, canning, building jigsaw puzzles, playing horseshoes, telling jokes and making everyone laugh and spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Belinda Cutright Rice with whom he celebrated 63 years of marriage on January 14, 2019; eight children, Valerie Trail of New Eagle, Lisa Reed of North Charleroi, twins, Sam P. Rice of New Eagle, and Dan Rice and wife Lillian of Sidney, Ohio, David Rice and wife Nancy of North Charleroi, Amy Cogswell and Jimmy of Frederick, Maryland, Todd Rice and wife Tracy of Buena Vista, Eric Rice of New Eagle; fifteen grandchildren, Ken Trail, Belinda Anthony, Christopher, Ryan and Paul Shultz, Celine, Daniel and Brooke Rice, David Rice, Jr., Jesse, Jordan and Larry Acton, Zachary, Domanick and Isaiah Rice; seven great grandchildren; sister, Ruth Gregg and husband William of New Eagle; numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers and three sisters, Charles F. Rice, Jr., Arbutus "Sis" Himich, Juanita Subasick, Alice Burgan and James Rice, Sr.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday in Frye Funeral Home Inc., 427 West Main Street, Monongahela, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, with the Rev. Bruce Moses officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Monongahela.

