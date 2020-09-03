1/1
Samuel P. Cimino
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Samuel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Samuel P. "Sam" Cimino, 86, of Washington, passed away peacefully Sunday, August 30, 2020, with his family by his side, in the Donnell House, Concordia Hospice of Washington.

He was born April 7, 1934, in Washington, a son of the late Samuel and Mary Piccolo Cimino.

Mr. Cimino was a 1952 graduate of Washington High School. He attended both St. Hilary Roman Catholic Church and the Immaculate Conception Church. Mr. Cimino was employed as a steel worker at Jessop Steel for almost 40 years from where he retired. He was a talented musician and played the trumpet with the Johnny Cimino Orchestra. Mr. Cimino was a member of the Alpine Club and was an avid bowler. He was inducted into the Washington-Greene County Hall of Fame for bowling. Mr. Cimino loved baseball and football and was an avid Pirates and Steelers fan. He enjoyed Sunday dinners and holidays at his home with his family. Mr. Cimino enjoyed vacationing with his family at Sanibel and Hilton Head Island. He also really loved to watch his grandchildren's sporting events. Mr. Cimino was a true family man that cherished all of the times spent with his wife, children and grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved him.

On March 24, 1958, he married Mary Lou Bonus, who survives. Also surviving are three daughters, Charisse "Sherry" (Fred) Badiali of Washington, Christy (Kent) Martin of Canonsburg and Cindy (Mike) Namie of Washington; six grandchildren, Freddie Badiali, Michael Namie, Morgan Namie, Clay Martin, Brett Martin and Samantha Sonnet; a son-in-law, David Sonnet, also survives.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Cimino was preceded in death by a daughter, Cathy Sonnet; and a brother, Ronnie Cimino.

Due to state mandated COVID-19 restrictions, all funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of the Warco-Falvo Funeral Home, Inc., Wilson at East Katherine Avenue, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, Supervisor/Director, Susan Falvo Warco, Director, S. Timothy Warco II, Director.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation at www.komen.org in memory of Sam's late daughter, Cathy Sonnet. Condolences may be expressed at www.WarcoFalvoFuneralHome.com







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Warco-Falvo Funeral Home
336 Wilson Ave
Washington, PA 15301
724-225-1500
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved