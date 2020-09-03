Samuel P. "Sam" Cimino, 86, of Washington, passed away peacefully Sunday, August 30, 2020, with his family by his side, in the Donnell House, Concordia Hospice of Washington.

He was born April 7, 1934, in Washington, a son of the late Samuel and Mary Piccolo Cimino.

Mr. Cimino was a 1952 graduate of Washington High School. He attended both St. Hilary Roman Catholic Church and the Immaculate Conception Church. Mr. Cimino was employed as a steel worker at Jessop Steel for almost 40 years from where he retired. He was a talented musician and played the trumpet with the Johnny Cimino Orchestra. Mr. Cimino was a member of the Alpine Club and was an avid bowler. He was inducted into the Washington-Greene County Hall of Fame for bowling. Mr. Cimino loved baseball and football and was an avid Pirates and Steelers fan. He enjoyed Sunday dinners and holidays at his home with his family. Mr. Cimino enjoyed vacationing with his family at Sanibel and Hilton Head Island. He also really loved to watch his grandchildren's sporting events. Mr. Cimino was a true family man that cherished all of the times spent with his wife, children and grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved him.

On March 24, 1958, he married Mary Lou Bonus, who survives. Also surviving are three daughters, Charisse "Sherry" (Fred) Badiali of Washington, Christy (Kent) Martin of Canonsburg and Cindy (Mike) Namie of Washington; six grandchildren, Freddie Badiali, Michael Namie, Morgan Namie, Clay Martin, Brett Martin and Samantha Sonnet; a son-in-law, David Sonnet, also survives.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Cimino was preceded in death by a daughter, Cathy Sonnet; and a brother, Ronnie Cimino.

Due to state mandated COVID-19 restrictions, all funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of the Warco-Falvo Funeral Home, Inc., Wilson at East Katherine Avenue, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, Supervisor/Director, Susan Falvo Warco, Director, S. Timothy Warco II, Director.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation at www.komen.org in memory of Sam's late daughter, Cathy Sonnet. Condolences may be expressed at www.WarcoFalvoFuneralHome.com