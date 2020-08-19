Samuel "Scott" Polen, 67, of Graysville, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020, in his home.

He was born May 21, 1953, in Waynesburg, a son of Wilbur Dale and Florence Houston Polen.

Scott was a Greene County resident most of his life. He graduated from West Greene High School in 1971. Scott was a former member of the Richhill Volunteer Fire Department. He was employed at Columbia Gas for 35 years as a team leader until his retirement in 2006. Scott enjoyed fishing, woodworking and home renovations.

He is survived by two children, Jeremy Polen of Graysville and Nathan Polen of Washington; two grandchildren, Lucy and Asa Polen, both of Washington.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Cathy Eileen Taylor Polen, who passed away in 2015; and one brother, Robert Dale Polen.

A memorial service will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, August 21, in Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home LLC, 3275 West Roy Furman Highway, Rogersville, PA 15359. Telephone: 724-499-5181. A funeral service will follow at 8 p.m. with Pastor Jim Jarvis officiating. Masks are required to be worn.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Central Blood Bank, 4075 Monroeville Boulevard, Monroeville, PA 15146. Telephone: 412-856-0505.

