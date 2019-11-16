Samuel "Mike" Reihner, 48, of Canonsburg, passed away unexpectedly at 12:04 a.m. Friday, November 15, 2019, in his home. He was born November 20, 1970, in Washington, a son of Samuel B. and Catherine Pulkowski Reihner of Washington.

Mike was a graduate of McGuffey High School and was a Christian by faith. He lived in Canonsburg for 22 years and was employed as a truck driver with Great Arrow Builders of Monaca and was a member of the Teamsters Local 341.

Mike was a veteran who proudly served with the United States Navy. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed hunting, especially rabbit with his beagles, and was a member of the Canonsburg Sportsmen's Association. He liked watching the Steelers, Penguins and New York Yankees.

On August 8, 1997, he married Terree Dyson, who survives. In addition to his wife and parents, left behind to cherish his memory are his beloved children, Trinetti, Garrett, Jorja and Jayla Reihner; his brother, Christopher Reihner and wife Torrey of Washington; his in-laws, Glenn and Nancy Furlong Dyson; one niece, three nephews and two "adopted" nieces.

Friends and family are welcome from noon to 2 p.m. Monday, November 18, in Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., Joseph P. Salandra, owner/supervisor, 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg. Services will be held at 2 p.m., with Dr. Jeffrey C. Diedrich, discipleship pastor of Abundant Life Baptist Church of Washington, officiating.

In Mike's honor please wear camo. Full military rites will be accorded by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 191 Honor Guard of Canonsburg and the United States Navy, with interment in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made for his children's education, to a trust fund being established.

