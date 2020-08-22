Samuel S. Pangburn, Esq., 74, of Washington, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, August 20, 2020. He was born October 13, 1945, in Elrama, a son of the late George W. and Edith L. Bonnell Pangburn.

Mr. Pangburn was a 1963 graduate of Clairton High School and received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Washington and Jefferson College. He later went on to graduate from Duquesne Law School in 1970.

Following law school, Mr. Pangburn served six years in the United States Army attaining the rank of captain. Upon his honorable discharge from the Army, Mr. Pangburn began his 49-year career as a criminal defense attorney in Southwestern Pennsylvania.

He was the cofounder of the Washington County Bar Association, a member of the Pennsylvania Lawyers Concerned for Lawyers, a cofounder of the Sunlight Club Inc., a member of the Trial Lawyers of America as a DUI specialist and was a former member of the American Legion Edwin Scott Linton Post #175 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #927.

He was a member of the Holy Trinity Polish National Catholic Church in Washington, where he served as a lector and was a member of the Church Committee.

Mr. Pangburn was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and had been a season ticket holder since 1970. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, Betty, was an avid reader and enjoyed writing poetry.

Sam's life was epitomized by his devotion to helping others and he will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Surviving are his wife, Betty of Washington; a son, Philip (Jessica) Pangburn of Texas; three stepdaughters, Carol, Cheryl and Bobbie; a stepson, Eddie; two brothers, Bill (Carol) Pangburn of Virginia and George (Pam) Pangburn of Virginia; two grandchildren, Zoe and Ethan Pangburn; seven stepgrandchildren; four stepgreat-grandchildren.

Mr. Pangburn is also survived by his beloved cat, Moe.

Due to state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions, all funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of the Warco-Falvo Funeral Home, Inc., Wilson at East Katherine Avenue, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, supervisor / director, Susan Falvo Warco, director, S. Timothy Warco II, director. A public memorial service will be held at a future date, place and time to be announced once COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions may do so to the Sunlight Club, Inc. in care of the funeral home or to the Holy Trinity Polish National Catholic Church, 605 Hewitt Avenue, Washington, PA 15301.

Condolences may be expressed at www.WarcoFalvoFuneralHome.com.