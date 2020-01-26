Samuel W. Findling, 90, of Washington, joined his family in heaven Thursday, January 16, 2020. He passed peacefully with his wife holding his hand in Southmont of Presbyterian SeniorCare, where he had been for 10 days.

Sam was born September 11, 1929, in Cross Creek, a son of the late Earl and Helen Powelson Findling. He shared his pap's birthday.

In 1947, he graduated from Hickory High School, and since 2006, he enjoyed a monthly lunch date with several classmates.

A U.S. Army veteran, he served during the Korean War from 1951 until his honorable discharge in 1953. Sam was stationed in Korea.

He met Roberta Clemens in June 1964, and after dating seven years, they were married May 22, 1971, his parents anniversary. Sam and Bobbie shared a happy life for over 55 years.

He was a strong, quiet, stubborn man, who deeply loved his family, Blaze his cat, going to auctions, having his giant yard sales, watching sports on TV, doing crosswords, eating at Adam's Pine Creek and his wife's country cooking.

Deceased are his parents; children Sammy and Lorrie Findling; siblings Mary Goga and Raymond, John and Ralph "Mick" Findling; father-in-law Robert; mother-in-law Mary; and brother-in-law Dave Clemens.

Left to cherish him are his devoted family, wife Bobbie; children Nancy Zavatski, Renee (Jeffrey Young) Findling and Timmy Findling; grandchildren Sarah Zavatski and Stanley (Marisa Guyton) Zavatski; great-grandbabies Aiden, Sadie and Addison; sisters-in-law Barbara Findling and Sue Clemens; brother-in-law Rick and wife Judy Clemens; and nieces, nephews and close friends.

To respect his wishes, there will be no public viewing or service. At a later date, a family memorial with military honors will be held in North Buffalo Church Cemetery.

The family is grateful to the staff at Hickory Family Practice and Southmont for the great care Sam received. God Bless you always.

Memorials made to the family will be donated to charity in Sam's name.

In the summer, to keep promises made, there will be Sam's last "Giant Yard Sale."