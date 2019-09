Sandra E. Walker, 67, of Washington, died Monday, September 2, 2019, at Presbyterian Senior Care. She was born November 17, 1951, in Washington, a daughter of the late Edward and Mary Kenney Walker.

At the request of the deceased, all services were private. Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.