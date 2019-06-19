Sandra "Sandy" Halley Snyder passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019, at the age of 72 and returned to her heavenly home after a brave struggle with pancreatic cancer.

Sandy was a daughter of the late George and Elizabeth Halley. She was born February 15, 1947, in Canonsburg Hospital, and spent her life growing up in Hills Station.

Sandy married Dave Snyder in 1966 and spent 41 years together until Dave's passing in 2007. They had two sons, David (Dawn) of Lawrence and Jason (Sherri) of Peters Township. Sandy was blessed with five grandchildren, Josh (Christine), Nicholas, Jessica of Lawrence, Zachary (Olivia) of San Diego, Calif., and Alan of Peters Township. She is also the great-grandmother of Luna and Jackson.

Sandy is also survived by her sister, Carol (Ron) Matich; and brother George Halley of Lawrence. Sandy also leaves behind her niece, Ronna (Ron) Rodgers and their children, Cassie and Jeremiah of Eighty Four. She also leaves behind a cousin, Mary Dell Darnell of Laurel, Md.

Sandy was deeply devoted to her family and took deep pleasure in preparing home cooked meals for them on a regular basis. She enjoyed her trips to the casino as well. She was loved deeply by her family and friends and will be greatly missed.

A visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at Pittsburgh Cremation and Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546, with a service to follow at 8 p.m. that will be officiated by Dennis Doverspike, assistant pastor of Faith Chapel. Burial will be held privately at National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fatih Chapel Community Church, P.O. Box 314, Lawrence, PA 15055.

View and sign the family's guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.