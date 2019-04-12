Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra J. Washington.

Sandra J. "Sandy" Washington, 71, of McDonald, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 9, 2019.

Sandy was raised in Muse by the late James and Florine Brown with a host of siblings. She enjoyed spending quality time with her family and stayed connected with friends and family through long phone conversations and pulling up a chair at a local bingo hall. She was also known to maneuver on a dance-floor like nobody's business. Sandy made the world a better place through her positive outlook on life and loving heart.

Surviving are her husband, Robert Sr.; three sons, Robert Jr. (Pam), Brian and Dana (Rebecca); three grandchildren, Levon, Brooke and Brandy; nine siblings, Gail Rushin, Sherry Brown, Janet Brown, Norma Norwood, Darryl Brown, Darwin Brown, Judy Brown, Linda Roach and Brenda Drewery; and more nieces, nephews and cousins than you could imagine.

Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, James and Florine Brown; and eight siblings, Ronald, Donald, Cindy, Debra, Rodney, James, Eleanor and Betty.

Friends and family will be received 10 a.m. to noon, the time of service, Friday, April 12, in Thomas-Little Funeral Service Inc., 314 West Lincoln Avenue, McDonald PA 15057. Funeral services will begin at noon. Interment will follow in Robinson Run Cemetery.

Please sign a guest book at thomas-littlefuneralservice.com.