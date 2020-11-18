1/
Sandra Jean Johnson
Sandra Jean "Tubby" Johnson, 77, of Washington, passed away peacefully, Sunday, November 15, 2020, in the Washington Hospital, with her family by her side.

She was born July 15, 1943, in Washington, a daughter of the late John and Carrie Johnson Ellis.

Mrs. Johnson was a graduate of Washington High School. She at one time was employed at Washington and Jefferson College in the snack shop and was also a homemaker. Mrs. Johnson was a member of the Apostolic Christian Temple in Washington. She enjoyed gardening, dancing and spending time with her family, especially the time she spent with her grandchildren and great- grandchildren.

Mrs. Johnson enjoyed cooking and loved to have her family over for Sunday dinners. She also loved to make fudge during the Christmas holiday for her entire family to enjoy. Mrs. Johnson also liked to spend time sitting on her porch with her late husband and watch the birds and rabbits in her yard. She was a kind and gentle soul and will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved her.

On May 28, 1964, she married Melvin David Johnson, who died August 21, 2020. Surviving is a daughter, Lisa Johnson of Washington; five sons, David Johnson, Terry (Amy) Johnson, Melvin (Brenda) Johnson, Shawn (Pam Hasson) Johnson and Mark (Shanika) Johnson, all of Washington; two brothers, Edgar Ellis of Washington and George (Lisa) Ellis of Michigan; two sisters, Frances Gardner of Washington and Lillian Miller of Washington; 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by a brother, Melvin Ellis.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Warco-Falvo Funeral Home, Inc., Wilson at East Katherine Avenue, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, Supervisor/Director, Susan Falvo Warco, Director, S. Timothy Warco II, Director. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Friday, November 20, in the funeral home with Pastor Myron C. Jones II officiating. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville. Those attending the visitation and the funeral service are asked to wear a facial covering and state occupancy regulations will be adhered to. Those wishing to make memorial contributions may do so to the Canton Township Volunteer Fire Department, 701 Weirich Avenue, Washington, PA 15301. Condolences may be expressed at www.WarcoFalvoFuneralHome.com







Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
