Sandra Jo Blake Whipkey "Bull Dog", 61, of Waynesburg, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in her home, with her family by her side.

Sandra was born February 10, 1958, in Moundsville, W.Va., she was a daughter of the late James E. and Mae D. Richmond Blake.

Sandra was a Greene County resident all her life. She was a member of WWJD Christian Center in Bucktown, where she was on the Dartball League for the past 12 years. Sandra married Charles R. Whipkey, Sr., who survives, September 17, 1977, and they were happily married for 41 years. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, coloring and jigsaw puzzles. Sandra loved to spend time with her grandchildren and family.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children, Rachel (Charles Eddy) John of Waynesburg, Charles R. (Candace) Whipkey, Jr. of Carmichaels and Angela L. (Earl) Guesman of Nemacolin; ten grandchildren, Terry Lee Gump, Jr., Alexis Barber, Sammy F. Guesman, Dakota J. Barber, Joshua Whipkey, Christopher Whipkey, Alyssa Guesman, Haylie Whipkey, Chasity Whipkey and Harlie Whipkey; five sisters, Donna Baker, Violet (Joseph) Simms, Doris (John) Archbold, Ruby (Robert) Witherow and Peggy (Kenneth) Hughes; brother Freddy (Becky) Blake; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, James, Woody, George and Jack Blake, and one sister, Helen Aule.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC., 3275 West Roy Furman Highway, Rogersville, PA 15359, 724-499-5181. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 23, in the funeral home with Pastors Jim and Cathy Carpenter, co-officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Mt. Morris.

