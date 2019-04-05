Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra K. Hersher Davis.

Sandra K. Hersher Davis, of Crucible, passed away March 24, 2019 after a three month battle with C.O.P.D.

She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Thelma Hersher of Canton, Ohio. She was wife of the late Ralph E. Davis, Sr. of Crucible. Sandra is survived by children, Dora Black, James Black, Joseph Black, Sarah Davis; stepmother of John (Teresa) Davis, Jerry Davis, Joseph Davis, Susan Davis, Judy Davis and Edward Davis. She was preceeded in death by children, Ralph E. Davis, Jr., James Davis, Barry Black and Lisa Davis.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 5 at the Jefferson Behm Graveyard in Jefferson next to the fire hall.