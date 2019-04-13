Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra Lee Adams.

Sandra Lee Adams, 76, of Eighty Four, Somerset Township, went to be with her Lord Friday morning, April 12, 2019, at Townview Health and Rehabilitation Center, Canonsburg.

She was born June 2, 1942, in Charleroi, a daughter of the late John Adams and Betty Harida Adams.

She lived in Bentleyville most of her life until her parent's death. Sandra then moved to Eighty Four and lived with her sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Paul Bellicini.

She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Bentleyville and Senior Life in Washington.

Sandra enjoyed doing hook-latch, making potholders, crafts and watching her favorite TV programs. She especially loved spending time with her family.

Surviving are her sisters, Kay (Len) Sokoloff of Ocean Isle Beach, N.C., Betty (Paul) Bellicini of Eighty Four and Nancy (David) Carroll of Bentleyville; sister-in-law, Mary Jane Adams of Bentleyville; 13 nieces and nephews and 18 great-nieces and nephews.

Deceased is a brother, John "Butch" Adams.

Friends are welcome noon to 2 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home, Inc., 809 Main Street, Bentleyville, 724-239-2255, where a service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, April 15, with the Rev. Andy Scott officiating.

A procession will follow to Mon Valley Memorial Park, Donora, for a committal service.

A procession will follow to Mon Valley Memorial Park, Donora, for a committal service.