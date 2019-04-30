Sandra Lee Baer, 69, of Houston, died Saturday, April 27, 2019, in McMurray Hills Manor.

She was born November 20, 1949, in Canonsburg, a daughter of the late Lester Homer Martin and Anna Helen Godlevski Martin.

Sandra worked at Black Box and was a para-professional at Western Area Career and Technology Center.

She was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Canonsburg.

Sandra was active in the Canonsburg Senior Citizens Center and also a member of the American Legion Post 175 Auxiliary.

She enjoyed crocheting and spending time with her kids, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

On December 27, 1969, she married William E. Baer Sr., who died October 4, 2014.

Surviving are a son, William E. (Tammy) Baer Jr. of Cecil; a daughter, Lori (Melvin) Bahr of Meadowlands; three grandchildren, Abigail Baer, Christopher (Charlene) Baer, Sgt. USMC and Jessica (Zach) Kaempf; six great-grandchildren, Mya, Carter, Camryn, Callen, Claireese and Kai; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are her siblings, Ralph, Richard, David, Donald, Marion "Red" and Lester Martin.

Friends will be received from 2 till 5:30 p.m., the time of service, on Thursday, May 2, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, with Pastor Bill Barnett officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Baptist Church, 215 North Central Avenue, Canonsburg, PA 15317.

