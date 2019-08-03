Sandra Lee Bebout, 75, of Washington, died Friday, August 2, 2019, at South Hills Rehabilitation & Wellness Center.

She was born April 24, 1944, in Lock Haven, a daughter of the late Walter Navoy and Helen Shawinski Navoy.

Sandra was a 1962 graduate of Trinity High School and worked at the Canonsburg Eagles for more than 20 years.

She was a member of Abundant Life Baptist Church.

Sandra did more for others than she did for herself and gave Avon gifts to everyone. She enjoyed Bingo.

She was married to Robert R. Bebout, who died April 15, 1994.

Surviving are a son, Robert W. (Bridget Rubenstein) Bebout of Bedford; a daughter, Tami Marie (Douglas) Spears of New Franklin, Ohio; two brothers, Franklin Barry (Maria Martin) Navoy of Pompano Beach, Fla., and Walter Allen (Allyson Cabes) of New Orleans, La.; a sister, Susan E. France of Washington; 12 grandchildren, Cody, Devin, Wyatt, Cheyenne (Colin), Ross, Dodge, Dane, Jody, Erica, Jacob, Noah and Isaac; a great-grandchild, Eli; and nieces and nephews, Chad, Casey, Katie, Sara, Michael, Mack and Melanie.

Friends will be received from noon to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington. Additional visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m., the time of service, Monday, August 5, at Abundant Life Baptist Church, 269 Cameron Road, Washington, with Pastor George Garankosky officiating. Entombment will follow at Forest Lawn Gardens.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.