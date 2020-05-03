Sandra Louise Lamb Klemencic
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra Louise Lamb Klemencic, 76, of Ross Township, received her angel wings Monday, April 27, 2020.Sandra was born March 6, 1944, in the Crafton section of Pittsburgh. She was a daughter of Robert and Marjorie Lamb.She was a small business owner of Sandra's Group DayCare in Cecil.Sandra was a devoted wife to the late George Joseph Klemencic Sr.; loving mother to Mary Louise Klemencic, the late Tamra Jean Geanangel, and George Joseph Klemencic Jr.; devoted grandma to Thomas James McKay; and great-grandma to Brody James McKay.Sandra was loved by so many. She loved nothing more than her family and her four-legged companion, Ozzie.In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no visitation or Mass.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in Sandra's name to Animal Friends.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved