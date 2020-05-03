Sandra Louise Lamb Klemencic, 76, of Ross Township, received her angel wings Monday, April 27, 2020.Sandra was born March 6, 1944, in the Crafton section of Pittsburgh. She was a daughter of Robert and Marjorie Lamb.She was a small business owner of Sandra's Group DayCare in Cecil.Sandra was a devoted wife to the late George Joseph Klemencic Sr.; loving mother to Mary Louise Klemencic, the late Tamra Jean Geanangel, and George Joseph Klemencic Jr.; devoted grandma to Thomas James McKay; and great-grandma to Brody James McKay.Sandra was loved by so many. She loved nothing more than her family and her four-legged companion, Ozzie.In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no visitation or Mass.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in Sandra's name to Animal Friends.











