Sandra Mary "Sandy" Ersek, 76, of McDonald, died Monday, December 23, 2019, at Transitions Health Care, Washington.

She was born April 11, 1943, in Washington, a daughter of Joseph and Irene Kunkle Almady.

Sandy was a 1961 graduate of Fort Cherry High School and a homemaker.

She was a member of the Ladies' Auxiliary of Sturgeon Fire Department.

Sandy loved cooking, crocheting, bingo, collecting Fenton glassware and spending time with her grandchildren.

On March 20, 1965, she married Theodore J. Ersek Jr., who survives.

Also surviving are two sons, Theodore "Ted" (Stacy) Ersek III and Terry L. (Crystal) Ersek, both of McDonald; a daughter-in-law, December Caleffe-Ersek of Midway; two sisters-in-law, Dessie Almady of McDonald and Caroll Ersek of Wexford; six grandchildren, Michael (Lily) Ersek, Shannen, Ashley, Alyssa, Emilee and Keagan Ersek; and two great-grandchildren, August and Violet Ersek.

Deceased are a brother, Joseph Almady; and a sister, Patricia Almady.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 26, at Nation Funeral Home, Inc., 220 E. Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, where services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday, December 27, with the Rev. Justin Amsler, pastor of McDonald Presbyterian Church, officiating. Burial will follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville.

Condolences, photos and additional information are available at www.nationfuneralhome.com.