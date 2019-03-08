Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandy Alexander Nott.

Sandy Alexander Nott, 36, of Massey, Ontario, Canada, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019.

He was a beloved son of the late Robert Nott, who died in 1989, and Betty Schouten Nott and Luigi DelVecchio of Massey. He was the loving husband of Kimberly Leonard and was cherished by her son, James Weikel, of Canonsburg. He is sadly missed by siblings Clayton (Jackie), Andy (Joan), Patrick (Francine) and Rina (Chris Presley), all of Massey, and Maria (James Reid) of London, Jessica of McKerrow and Alex of Englehart, as well as many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

By family request, there will be no visitation or service. Cremation with burial of ashes will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Bourcier Funeral Home Ltd, Espanola, Ontario.

If so desired, donations can be made to the Canadian National Institute for the Blind or a .